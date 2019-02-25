Huntingtown Couple Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

On Friday, February 15, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Deputies in Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by detectives from the Drug Enforcement Unit regarding a target vehicle that had been observed conducting drug sales in Calvert County.

Police located the vehicle and conducted a probable cause traffic stop on the vehicle on Kirksville Lane in Dunkirk.

Deputy Payne made contact with the male and female occupants of the vehicle and placed them in custody. Deputy Sampson arrived and scene and assisted on a traffic stop that was being conducted.

The occupants were identified as Malcolm Shawn Fowler, 41, and Rachael Heefner, 34, both of Huntingtown.

A search of the vehicle revealed a glass crack pipe in the pocket of the driver’s side door that had burn marks and contained a copper filter, a cut straw with white residue that was retrieved from the glove box, and a pill bottle containing urine was found in the center console of the vehicle. A purse was located within the vehicle which contained a large pill bottle with (7) Hysingla ER pills and a partial strip of suspected Suboxone. A cell phone was seized and a 2001 red Oldsmobile Alero was impounded and taken as evidence.

Fowler and Heefner were arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, and Alter Drug/Alcohol Test.

