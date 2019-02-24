Edgewater Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

On February 11th, 2019 Deputy E. Payne of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the area of Dalrymple Road and Ray Road in Sunderland.

While speaking with the driver, Mark Scott Hurley, 27, of Edgewater, DFC V. Evans observed marijuana stems and flakes on the passenger side floorboard.

DFC Evans retrieved his K9 partner, Ceaser, for a scan of the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert. DFC Sampson and Deputy E. Payne conducted a search of the vehicle where they located a bag containing 632.5 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected Psilocybin, also known as “mushrooms,” an electronic scale, and two prescription bottles with a white powdery, dusty residue.

Hurley also was found to have over $2,500 in cash on his person.

Hurley was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute

