Christian David “Chris” Price, USN, 50, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away suddenly on February 6, 2019.

He was born on March 11, 1968, in Leonardtown, Maryland to Bill P. Price and Maria A. Passarelli.

Christian enlisted in the United States Navy in 1987 and proudly served his country. He worked as a Fireman and a shipboard Electrician’s Mate. He served onboard the USS McCandless FF1084, a Knox-class Frigate. Chris’ military decorations include the Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Coastguard Special Operations Ribbon, and Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1992.

Chris was a forty year resident of St. Mary’s County until he decided to move to Florida ten years ago. He was employed as an Electronic Engineer for DynCorp previously, a nursing technician, and obtained an Associate of Science in Nursing from the College of Southern Maryland. Chris was loved by many and never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, nature, painting and drawing pictures of nature, more specifically horses and eagles. Chris’ greatest joys in life came from his children and granddaughter. Spending time with his family made his day, he was blessed to have such a loving family.

In addition to his father, Bill Price (Karen) of Charlotte Courthouse, Virginia and mother, Maria A. (Passarelli) Crellin (John Crellin) of The Villages, Florida, he is also survived by his children: Katie Elizabeth Canales (Kevin) of California, Md, Mathew Passarelli Price of Leonardtown, MD, Piper C. Price of Wisconsin, and granddaughter, Amelia G. Canales and six siblings, John Price, Michael Price (Maureen), Diana Price Abell (Kevin), Stephanie Price Atwood (James), Dawn Bumgarner (Walter), Carolyn Tinsley (Fred) and Joni Sands. He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Ashley Nicole Price.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

