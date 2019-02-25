Joanne Marie Moffett Gates, 78 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on February 21 at her residence in Mechanicsville, MD. Joanne was born on May 3, 1940 to the late Joseph Arthur Moffett and the late Agnes Louise Thorne in Washington, DC. She was a homemaker, who loved to dance, cook, play cards and listen to country music, especially, Conway Twitty. Joanne was member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge #495.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Patrick H. Gates and her son, Joseph W. Gates, her brother Arthur Moffett, her sisters Patricia Barlow and Norma Tucker. She is survived by her children, Maria Penn of Mechanicsville, MD, Vincent Gates of Hughesville, MD; sister, Alice Miller of Clinton, MD; brother, Richard Moffett Sr of Hughesville; grandchildren, Austin Penn, Tyler Penn, Andrew Gates and Megan Gates.

Family will receive friends for Joanne’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10am at Brinsfield Funeral Home with Deacon Kyte officiating the service. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P. O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.