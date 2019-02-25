Iris M. Harris, 52, of Lusby, MD went to heaven on Wednesday, 20 February 2019.

She was born on May 13, 1966 in Washington, D.C. to Robert F. Brady of Hillsboro, AL and the late Natalie A. Brady. She grew up in Maryland and was a 1984 graduate of Friendly High school.

She raised two daughters, Kristel and Lindsy whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren who were the apples of her eye and brought her great joy. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with friends. She loved to garden and took pride in her home. Her family values, deep devotion and loyalty will be carried on in our hearts.

Iris worked in the Wildewood Community for 30 years overseeing many aspects of the commercial and residential projects within the neighborhood. She was a familiar face and was instrumental in much of the land and community association development within the neighborhood.

In addition to her beloved father, she is also survived by her daughters, Lindsy N. Harris of Decatur, AL and Kristal A. Lilly (Michael) of Hillsboro, AL; her brother, Robert Franklin Brady, Jr. (Linda) of Charleston, SC; three step-siblings, Arthur Reedy of Olney, MD, Glenn Reedy of Alexandria, VA and Carolyn Cline (Rodney) of Colorado Springs, CO; and four grandchildren, Kaidin Nickerson, Lechele “Lou Lou” Harris, Noah Lilly and Soli Lilly and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

