Alice Jeannette Dakis “Jeannette”, 88, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on February 19, 2019 in Bushwood, MD. She was born on November 30, 1930 in Leonardtown, MD and was the daughter of the late Della Reed Connelly Clements and William Ford Connelly. Jeannette was the loving wife of the late Milton Joseph Dakis, whom she married on December 5, 1947 in St. Mary’s City, MD and who preceded her in death on July 11, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Melodie Jo Harman. Jeannette is survived by her daughter Jennifer Ann Dean of Leonardtown, MD, 3 grandchildren Daniel Joseph Abell, Laura Ann Scholten Howard, Russell Milton Dean, 5 great grandchildren Cassandra Abell, Melody Abell, Amber Abell, Samantha Abell and Ethan Howard and 1 great great granddaughter Carter Baumann. Jeannette was the beloved youngest of 13 children survived by her brother, Joe Connelly, St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown, MD.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1947. Jeannette was a legal secretary for Oliver R. Guyther, Esq. in Leonardtown for over 52 years. She was an avid reader, impeccable dresser and a champion duck pin bowler. Jeannette was a proud and long term supporter of the Leonardtown Community and St. Peters and St. Andrews Episcopal Churches. She was dedicated to family and friends, she was known as the glue that kept her large family of 13 brothers and sister connected through the years. Jeannette was a devoted, loving wife to her Navy veteran husband.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Beverly Weatherly officiating. Interment will follow in St. Andrews Episcopal Church Cemetery California, MD. Pallbearers will be Daniel Joseph Abell, Wayne Vernon Howard, Russell Milton Dean, Ethan James Howard, Martin Connelly and Gene Wood. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cassandra Abell, Amber Abell, Melodie Abell, Samantha Abell, and Miranda Thompson.

Contributions may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church 44078 St. Andrews Church Road California, MD 20619, and Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.