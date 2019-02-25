Bryantown Man Arrested for Assault After Road Rage Incident in Waldorf

On Monday, February 25, 2019, at approximately 5:15 a.m., Trooper Foster and Senior Trooper Scarlett from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 in the area of Billingsley Road, Waldorf, for a report of a hit and run collision.

Upon arrival, Troopers observed a gray Saturn off the roadway in a ditch. The driver of the Saturn, Christopher David Gray 30, of Charlotte Hall, advised while traveling northbound on Route 5 a black Ford F-350, driven by Samuel Stephen Tayman, 24, of Bryantown, pulled from a private driveway and failed to yield to traffic. The Ford nearly struck the Saturn, at which time a road rage incident occurred. The driver of the Ford intentionally struck the Saturn on the rear passenger side causing the Saturn to leave the roadway, collide into an embankment and strike the Good Samaritan Presbyterian sign.

The Ford fled the scene and returned a short time later.

An independent witness contacted Troopers on the scene and corroborated Mr. Gray’s statement.

Tayman was arrested for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and taken to the Charles County Detention Center for processing.

