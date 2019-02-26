UPDATE – VIDEO: California Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving After Motor Vehicle Accident

UPDATE: On Monday, February 25, 2019, at 3:10 p.m., Trooper First Class Manning from the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of southbound Route 235 at Exploration Drive, in California, for a reported motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, TFC Manning located a black Cadillac Escalade and a white Ford F-250.

The driver of the Cadillac, Sarah Akin Pearce, 46, of Lexington Park, was contacted and found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI/DWI and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing. Once processed, she was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

One of the occupants in the Ford F-250 was injured and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Pearce was charged with the following:

negligent driving

reckless driving

failure of driver to obey a traffic control device

failure to control speed to avoid a collision

driving while under the influence of alcohol

driving under the influence of alcohol per se

driving while impaired by alcohol

2/26/2019: On Monday, February 25, 2019, at approximately 3:15 p.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Expedition Drive in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a t-bone style collision.

One patient of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses at the scene said a Black Cadillac Escalade had ran a red light and struck the white pickup truck.

Sarah Akin Pearce, 46, of California, the driver of the Cadillac Escalade was administered several field sobriety tests, all of which she failed. She agreed to take a breathalyzer test, and her blood-alcohol content was .29 percent (over 3 times the legal limit).

Pearce was arrested on the scene by Troopers Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack.

Pearce was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving, and four other charges.

