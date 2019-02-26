41-Year-Old-Man Leonardtown Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 2/26/2019 @9:30 a.m.: On February 25, 2019, at approximately 9:45 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27200 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville for the reported check the welfare of a pedestrian in the roadway.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the pedestrian lying in the roadway, suffering from injuries. Lifesaving measures were performed however the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on scene. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined the pedestrian, Louis Steven Fenwick, age 41 of Leonardtown was walking on the northbound side of Three Notch Road in the area of New Market Turner Road, near the Korner Karryout, wearing dark clothing. Fenwick was struck by a Lexus ES350 operated by Denise Gimoi Wong, age 51 of Waldorf.

At this time the pedestrian being illegally in the roadway appears to be a contributing factor, and alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension *8031 or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.

2/25/2019: On Monday, February 25, 2019, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Korner Carryout on New Market Corner Road and Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single male patient in the roadway unresponsive and not breathing.

Firefighters started CPR, however, the victim was declared deceased at the scene after approximately 10 minutes.




