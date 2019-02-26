NO INJURIES REPORTED – Minor Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a School Bus in Great Mills
On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at approximately 8:05 a.m., police responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road, in Great Mills involving an occupied school bus.
The bus involved was #602.
All fire and rescue personnel were placed back into service moments after arriving on the scene.
No injuries were reported.
