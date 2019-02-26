St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 12 New Deputies

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcome 12 new deputies to the ranks of law enforcement in the agency.

The group took the oath of office and graduated from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy Police Entrance Level Training Program 46 on Friday.

With the addition of the new deputies, Sheriff Cameron told their family members on Friday, “I can’t help but smile.” In completing the Police Entrance Level Training Program, “what they did is not easy. The Academy is difficult,” the Sheriff said.

The 12 new deputies are assigned to the Patrol Division and will now go through two more months of training with Field Training Officers.

The new deputies are:

Latisha Baker

Joseph Bowling

Andrew Burgess

Austin Edelen

James Fretwell

Michael Graves

Kyler Kilgore

Benjamin Luffey

Michael Rycyzyn

Max Schell

Travis Wimberly

Alexander Wynnyk.