St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 12 New Deputies

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcome 12 new deputies to the ranks of law enforcement in the agency.
The group took the oath of office and graduated from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy Police Entrance Level Training Program 46 on Friday.
With the addition of the new deputies, Sheriff Cameron told their family members on Friday, “I can’t help but smile.” In completing the Police Entrance Level Training Program, “what they did is not easy. The Academy is difficult,” the Sheriff said.
The 12 new deputies are assigned to the Patrol Division and will now go through two more months of training with Field Training Officers.
The new deputies are:
- Latisha Baker
- Joseph Bowling
- Andrew Burgess
- Austin Edelen
- James Fretwell
- Michael Graves
- Kyler Kilgore
- Benjamin Luffey
- Michael Rycyzyn
- Max Schell
- Travis Wimberly
- Alexander Wynnyk.
If you care about your county, honestly pray for these brave deputies. That they might be kept safe, as they commit to keeping citizens safe – while serving the community with their lives.
Make them our new friends, not enemies. Support them as they try to learn the area’s needs and work hard to make a difference.
Congrats to the ne deputies. Now, the hard part. Good luck in your field training!