Maryland State Police in Waldorf Arrest Clinton Man for Stolen Pickup Truck

On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Sergeant M. Galgan from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack observed a white pickup truck with its headlights on, on the property of Truck’n America located in Waldorf.

Sergeant Galgan made contact with the driver who was later identified as Quentin Roger Fields, 28, of Clinton.

A check on the vehicle revealed it was reported stolen through Prince George’s County Police Department and Fields was wanted through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation.

Fields was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Removal Of Motor Vehicle and transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

