VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect in Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Sunday, February 24, 2019, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the suspect entered the victim’s unlocked car in the 41800 block of Tomey Court in the Academy Hills neighborhood in Leonardtown.

The suspect appears to be wearing leopard-print pajama pants.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. John Kirkner at 301-475-4200, ext. *8032 or email john.kirkner@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 11514-19

