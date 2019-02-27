Great Mills Woman Arrested for Theft, Disorderly Conduct, Destruction of Property and Resisting Arrest

On Sunday, February 17, 2019, Deputy Edwards of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart store located on Miramar Way in California, for the reported customer causing a disturbance.

Upon arrival, it was determined Breanna Michelle Randall, 29 of Great Mills, was observed removing items from their packaging and then placing the items into her backpack. Randall was then observed in the electronics section taking a cellphone out of a sealed package, after being told by employees not to remove the phone from the package. Employees took the phone from Randall, at which time she began causing a disturbance in the store. Randall proceeded to the checkout area, grabbed a beverage from the cooler, and then proceeded past all points of sale, without purchasing the beverage or items in her backpack. Randall then went outside where she began causing a scene and yelling at customers.

When Dep. Edwards made contact with Randall she continued her disruptive behavior and refused to cease her actions when ordered to do so by Dep. Edwards.

Randall was placed under arrest; once in the patrol vehicle, Randall began kicking the vehicle.

Discovered in Randall’s backpack were several cosmetic items and fake nails which had not been purchased.

Randall was charged with the following:

Resisting Arrest

Theft

Disorderly Conduct

Malicious Destruction of Property