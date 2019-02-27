Great Mills Man Caught Drinking in Bar Parking Lot Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

February 27, 2019
Gregory Troy Taylor, 32 of Great Mills

On Monday, February 18, 2019, Cpl. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a premise check in the parking lot of Big Dog’s Paradise, located in Mechanicsville.

Cpl. Stone located a suspicious vehicle and made contact with the occupants.

The passenger later identified as Gregory Troy Taylor, 32 of Great Mills, was observed attempting to conceal something in the vehicle and was also observed consuming alcohol in the vehicle.

Taylor attempted to discard a piece of folded paper in the parking lot. Police recovered the paper and it contained a baggie with suspected cocaine.

Taylor was arrested and transported to the of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Taylor was charged with the following:

  • CDS: Possess- Not Marijuana
  • CDS: Possess-Paraphernalia
  • Consume Alcoholic Beverage in Public
