Three Injured in Midday Motor Vehicle Accident in Callaway

On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at approximately 12:10 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway, for the motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with two subjects trapped.

No extrication was needed as both patients exited the Chevrolet pickup truck through the passenger side front door.

Two occupants from the Chevrolet were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The single occupant/operator of the gas truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.



