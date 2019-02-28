One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Early Morning Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, February 28, 2019, at approximately 6:55 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one subject having agonal breathing.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in an offset head-on style collision, with one vehicle in the median and one vehicle in the roadway.

Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene. One patient was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office remained on the scene to investigate the cause of the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

