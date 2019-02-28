Dorothy Ann Thompson passed away on February 25, 2019, at her home in Ridge, MD.

She was born on April 8, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD to the late George Elmer Goddard and Ethel Gertrude Goddard.

She was a graduate of Great Mills High School. On December 28, 1974, Dorothy married her beloved husband, George Aloysius Thompson, Jr. in St. Mary’s City, MD. Together they celebrated over 44 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 2017.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked beside her husband on a tobacco farm while also being a stay at home mother. In 2004, she started her career as a coffee hostess at Sheetz. She created many relationships with her everyday customers and coworkers.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it was a small cookout or going shopping. She was absolutely crazy about her grandchildren and spoiled them rotten.

She is survived by her children Lori Thompson of Lexington Park, James Thompson of Lexington Park, Robert Thompson (Crystal) of Salisbury, NC, Victoria Clark (Vaughn) of Great Mills, and Tiffany Thompson (Brian) of Lusby and her sister Gertrude Lacey (Joe Lacey) of Avenue, MD and ten grandchildren; Katrina (Larry Jr.), Amber, Savannah, Dominick, Jacob, Justice, Yasmynn, Jaelien, Mckenzie, Liberty, and two great- grandchildren Maleiah and Zamya.

Along with her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Goddard.

Family will receive friends on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, with a prayer service at 4:00pm officiated by Rev. Pete House, Jr. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, Post Office Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650; or Sheetz for Kidz, 5700 Sixth Avenue, Altoonta, PA 16602.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. in Leonardtown, MD.