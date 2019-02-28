Doris Margaret Hill, 93, of Hendersonville, TN passed away on February 24, 2019 at home. Doris was born on September 30, 1925 in Maryland, to the late Paul Douglas Tayman and the late Nora Teresa Lawson Tayman. Doris was a homemaker.

Doris is survived by her husband, James J. Hill Sr., “Joe” and her son, James J. Hill Jr. (Sadi). Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Doris is predeceased by her parents, her daughter, Betty Jane Osler, her grandson William Scott Jenkins, her brothers, Paul D. Tayman and William R. Tayman and her sisters, Louise Epperson and Bernice Hill.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Funeral Service at 1pm. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial donations may be made to: Caris Health Care, 2308A Memorial Blvd., Springfield, TN 37172.

The family wishes to say “thank you” to the staff at Caris Health Care and a “special” thank you to Dr. Raul Couret.

