Avvington John Painter, 73 of Lexington Park, MD (Formerly of Warren, PA) passed away on February 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 26, 1945 in Kane PA to the late Everett Avvington Painter and Edna E. (Walker) Painter. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Tennice (Painter) Strickland.

Av graduated from Otto Eldred High School in 1963, where he excelled in football and baseball. Av was a member of the 1958 Potter/McKean Counties Little League team that made it all the way to Williamsport for the Little League World Series tournament. He attended the University of Pittsburgh Bradford Campus in its inaugural years. He graduated from the Pittsburgh Computer Institute. He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for 6 years.

Av was married for 50 years to his 8th grade girlfriend, Suzanne Lehman Painter. Av was an employee of National Forge for 33 years as a computer programmer/analyst. He was an avid golfer and a member of Blueberry Golf Club for over 30 years and a member of Blueberry Men’s Golf Association. He was a longtime participant in the Industrial League, match-play league and scratch leagues at Blueberry Hill. Av was proud of his hole-in-one on hole #8 at Blueberry.

He and his wife were longtime parishioners of Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church and were members of the Warren Conewango Club. In his later years, Av was a participant in the University of Pittsburgh international COPD DNA gene research studies to assist future generations. He was proud to know that his participation would benefit others. Av was a quiet man. He was earnest and always a hard worker. He was a moral man who loved his family and provided for them unselfishly. His most precious memories include golfing at Blueberry Hill, vacationing at Van Buren Point on Lake Erie, Ocean City with his children and grandchildren, and most recently spending March in Destin, Florida with Suzy.

In addition to his beloved wife, Suzanne, Av is also survived by his three children: Courtney Halle (Painter) of Pittsburgh, PA, Paige Painter of Lexington Park, MD, and Dustin Painter and his wife, Cari (Alexandria, VA); seven grandchildren: Ethan and Esme Boyer, Gage and Emma Halle, Hayden, Penn and Trey Painter; a brother-in-law, Neal Lehman and his wife Marilyn (Tulsa) and 3 nephews; his dear friends the H’s and the O’s. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.

“I am glad God saw Death”

“And gave Death a job taking care of all who are tired living…”

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

