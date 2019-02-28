Louis “Steven” Fenwick, “Steve”, 41 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on February 25, 2019 in Mechanicsville, MD. He was born on January 6, 1978 in Leonardtown, MD and was the son of Frank and Lorrie Fenwick of Leonardtown, MD. Steve is survived by his siblings Juli F. Williams of Lusby, MD, Joe Fenwick (Robin) of Port Orange, FL and many nieces and nephews.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Steve graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1996 and was a construction worker. Steve loved riding his motorcycles, and fishing. He loved going kayaking with his niece and picking out Christmas trees. Steve loved his nephew and nieces very much.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Our Lady’s Church at Medley’s Neck Leonardtown, MD with Father Lawrence Young officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler Fenwick, Mark Guy, Eric Schmalgemeyer and Wayne Beird.