Thomas Richard Sprague of Hollywood, MD passed away on February 25, 2019 in Callaway, MD. He was born October 7, 1929 in Bradford, PA to late David Thadeus and Edna Bell Hughes Sprague. Thomas was the loving husband of the late Virginia F. Hinzman White whom he married on January 11, 1999, and whom preceded him in death on October 17, 2014. Thomas is survived by his nieces and nephews. He was the youngest of three children, and was preceded in death by his siblings Robert David and Anna Louise.

He lived in Rixford, PA where he graduated from Otto Township High School. From school he worked at Dresser Mfg in Bradford, PA. He had a short stay in Washington, DC in 1949 and moved to Kansas City, MO to work for the KC Terminal Railway. He enlisted in the US Air Force on December 28, 1950. He served as a aircraft mechanic on F-80, T-33, F-84B and F-84F aircraft. He returned to Kansas City to work for the Railroad Company until 1956 when he joined the DC Air National Guard, he was a crew chief on F-86 and F-100 aircraft. In 1972, he was assigned to the Classification and Training Office. He accepted the Training Specialist position in the National Guard Bureau at the pentagon, where he served until his retirement in 1986. They lived in Hollywood, MD and spent most enjoyable winters in Lake Wales, FL.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD.

Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army 7 Post Office Road, Suite D Waldorf, MD 20602