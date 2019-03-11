UPDATE: 18-Year-Old Great Mills Woman to be Charged with Stealing Historical Exhibit From MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

UPDATE 3/11/2019: A criminal summons was issued for Jordan Grace Raley, 18, of Great Mills, on March 5, 2019.
According to court documents, Raley told police she noticed the nurse’s cape on a mannequin and decided to take it and leave.
The cape, valued at approximately $500 was returned to the hospital and when served with the summons, Raley will be charged with theft.
Rales is Scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s County District Court on April 26, 2019.
A booking photo of Raley is unavailable because she is being charged by criminal summons.
A reader of SMNEWSNET provided her name within a few hours of the article going up, and the information was forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The cape has been returned and charges are pending against her at this time.
2/28/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured and shown on video.
On Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., the suspect stole a 1950s nurse’s cape from a historical exhibit at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. *8109 or email taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 12364-19
The thief was at the hospital for a reason, possibly to visit a sick person.
