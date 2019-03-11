UPDATE: 18-Year-Old Great Mills Woman to be Charged with Stealing Historical Exhibit From MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

March 11, 2019

UPDATE 3/11/2019: A criminal summons was issued for Jordan Grace Raley, 18, of Great Mills, on March 5, 2019.

According to court documents, Raley told police she noticed the nurse’s cape on a mannequin and decided to take it and leave.

The cape, valued at approximately $500 was returned to the hospital and when served with the summons, Raley will be charged with theft.

Rales is Scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s County District Court on April 26, 2019.

A booking photo of Raley is unavailable because she is being charged by criminal summons.

UPDATE 3/4/2019: The thief, seen below in the video and photos has been identified as an 18-year-old from Great Mills.

A reader of SMNEWSNET provided her name within a few hours of the article going up, and the information was forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.  The cape has been returned and charges are pending against her at this time.

2/28/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured and shown on video.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., the suspect stole a 1950s nurse’s cape from a historical exhibit at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. *8109 or email taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 12364-19


This entry was posted on March 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

58 Responses to UPDATE: 18-Year-Old Great Mills Woman to be Charged with Stealing Historical Exhibit From MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

  1. Wiggy on February 28, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    Idiot

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on February 28, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Bruce Jenner

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on February 28, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Good lord.. What a Moron..
    If it’s not on lockdown some MORON is going to steal it…..

    Reply
    • Sam Sung on March 4, 2019 at 8:05 am

      Lets not be too harsh on this little snowflake. We aint kno her struggle…

      Reply
      • Dee on March 4, 2019 at 6:11 pm

        “We aint no her struggle?” I don’t think you have room to call her a snowflake. Where the hell did you learn English?

        Reply
        • Nonya on March 4, 2019 at 7:16 pm

          Sam is being sarcastic. Geez

          Reply
        • Wiggy on March 5, 2019 at 4:58 am

          Sarcasm bro

          Reply
        • werwe on March 5, 2019 at 7:09 am

          OMG! I guess you don’t know sarcasm.

          Reply
        • Grammar Police on March 5, 2019 at 8:33 am

          I think you missed the sarcasm there Dee.

          Reply
        • J.J Wattz on March 5, 2019 at 11:52 am

          From your mom

          Reply
        • Seriously??? on March 5, 2019 at 11:53 am

          I have a feeling there was some sarcasm in there…..

          Reply
  4. Anonymous on February 28, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Stupid bit## you WILL be caught now.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on February 28, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    Her parents must be so proud!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 2, 2019 at 9:24 am

      I’m sure they’re ashamed like most parents. Dont be ignorant and bring them into it.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on March 4, 2019 at 2:56 pm

        I most certainly was not being ignorant. Sarcastic…..yes.

        Reply
  6. Ricky Raley on February 28, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    I mean, it’s not like it was Superman’s cape. Nurses do have super powers, but nothing on the same level as Superman.

    Reply
    • anon on March 7, 2019 at 8:52 am

      Florence Nightingale!

      And her shirt goes with that cape!

      No wonder she had to steal it.

      Reply
  7. Anonymous on March 1, 2019 at 4:32 am

    Not sure if I’ve seen her before but if I knew her name, I would give it. Also, it’s a shame when a donut shop has better cameras than a hospital.

    Reply
    • Video is King on March 1, 2019 at 8:10 am

      Amen!

      Reply
      • SBD on March 3, 2019 at 1:52 pm

        Simple mistake. The girl is hard of hearing and was feeling ill.
        Her mother told her to go to the hospital and see ‘ol nurse Kate – not steal a nurse’s cape. – That’s the defense I would use.
        The arrogance of our new generation of criminals is only surpassed by their ignorance.

        Reply
    • truthteller on March 2, 2019 at 9:31 am

      Why does a donut shop even need cameras when the cops are always there.

      Reply
      • Adam 12 on March 5, 2019 at 8:34 am

        Fail.

        Reply
        • truthteller on March 5, 2019 at 7:40 pm

          Nah, definitely wasnt a fail, you bootlicker.

          Reply
          • Adam 12 on March 6, 2019 at 9:23 am

            Nah. Your mom beat me to that job.

      • Homie Da Clown on March 5, 2019 at 1:47 pm

        Wow… I gotta admit.. this made me chuckle! LOL
        GOOD one!

        Reply
  8. Ziggy on March 1, 2019 at 8:12 am

    that shirt has to be one of a kind!! dumbass

    Reply
  9. YourMomZaenus on March 1, 2019 at 8:29 am

    That wig isn’t fooling anyone, Conan O’Brien.

    Reply
  10. Cap'n Obvious on March 1, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    Unfortunately, theses days if it is not locked behind glass…someone is going to try and take it. This is why nothing nice can be ‘shared’ in public.

    Reply
    • Cap'n Bootylicious on March 7, 2019 at 3:12 pm

      And when you do lock it behind glass, the thiefs get bent out of shape and claim racism (happened to walmart, lol)

      Reply
  11. Anonymous on March 1, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Wow! What a thug!

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on March 1, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    Where’s all the white people with the thug and gangster comments?

    Reply
    • Melba Toast on March 2, 2019 at 9:00 am

      They are being reserved for the suspects boyfriend! Hahaha! You know that’s right!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on March 2, 2019 at 11:10 am

      I doubt that she’s gang affiliated and if she worked the streets, somebody would have given up her name already. She’s just another lowdown cocky thief who’s dumb enough to steal in plain view of cameras.

      Reply
    • Vinnie on March 2, 2019 at 5:27 pm

      Ah, hey there racist. It’s good to see you.

      Reply
    • Elijah Cummings on March 4, 2019 at 8:09 am

      White people dont have that weird thing where they automatically take the side of the person that also has their skin color. We look at a criminal and see a criminal and react accordingly. Which is very different from the black folk who look at a criminal, determine race, and then A: defend said criminal if they are the same race, or B: talk bad about said criminal if they are a different race

      Reply
      • jessiejackson on March 6, 2019 at 5:34 am

        Well said!

        Reply
      • Neecy on March 8, 2019 at 3:08 pm

        You are being racist anytime you lump a whole race into one profile. And that is true across the board no matter what shade of skin you have.

        Reply
    • Keeping it Real on March 4, 2019 at 8:32 am

      Don’t see any thugs or gangsters here.

      Only white trash.

      Reply
    • Nailed it on March 7, 2019 at 3:13 pm

      The best part about this, is that LITERALLY the comment directly above yours says “Wow! What a thug!”

      Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

      Reply
  13. Anonymous on March 1, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    The thief was at the hospital for a reason, possibly to visit a sick person. Show the video to all of the patients and someone will recognize her.

    Reply
  14. Anonymous on March 2, 2019 at 11:59 am

    No reward? Want me to just do the officers job for no compensation? No thanks.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 4, 2019 at 11:44 am

      I would turn them in, cant stand a thief. They are one of the lowest forms of life and deserve everything bad that happens to them. I would rat out my own family if I found out one of them became a scum of the earth thief. Luckily, all my family members were raised right and know if we want something we work for it.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on March 5, 2019 at 8:36 am

      And that’s probably why your neighborhood is a dump. Care more about the street code and the money than you do about yourself or your neighbors. As long as your monthly check comes, who cares? Right? Loser.

      Reply
  15. Anon on March 4, 2019 at 11:37 am

    She’s 18. Get her name on here.

    She has earned her place on the page of shame!

    Reply
  16. Lonewolfmcquade on March 4, 2019 at 11:46 am

    She looks like the boy bango player in the movie Deliverance

    Reply
  17. Privilege on March 4, 2019 at 12:17 pm

    OK so what’s her name. Why sequester her name? It isn’t because she is an innocent little girl or an innocent little girl.

    Reply
  18. Waiting on name on March 4, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Uhh hello smnewsnet….She’s 18 why wasn’t her name released with the update….

    SMNEWSNET.COM: Her name was not released because she has not been charged, once she is charged, her name and photo will be released.

    Reply
    • anon on March 7, 2019 at 8:57 am

      Charged? Ha!

      When you put her face on your page, she is already CONVICTED!

      Reply
  19. YourMom on March 4, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    Way to go Jordan Raley. Keeping it classy like all your other friends. :D

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 4, 2019 at 9:40 pm

      She’s a Raley? That means she’ll get off easy. That’s one of the super rich and influential families of SOMD.

      Reply
      • Dukes of Hazzard on March 6, 2019 at 7:24 am

        Maybe in the old days– old ‘money doesn’t mean much anymore around here.

        Reply
    • John Goldsborough on March 5, 2019 at 7:37 pm

      You’re such a scared little bi###. If you call someone out use your damn name. All that does is prove that you’re indeed a coward.

      Reply
  20. Tik tok on March 4, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Crime: Happens

    Everyone in SOMD: “insert comment to include a derogatory comment about something/someone I know nothing about”

    Reply
  21. Anonymous on March 5, 2019 at 5:57 am

    She’s 18. Say her name. No need to hide it. She’s not a juvenile.

    Reply
  22. Puddingtane on March 5, 2019 at 6:00 am

    Post her name. She’s 18. Why are you protecting her?

    Reply
  23. Anonymous on March 7, 2019 at 8:55 am

    Yep, her name is Jordan Raley, and she was charged with theft. Go to Maryland Judiciary case search.

    Reply
    • Homie Da Clown on March 7, 2019 at 1:17 pm

      It’s not “Official” until SMNEWSNET.COM puts her name here! LOL
      If it’s in JK Search I wonder why they haven’t yet… Hmmm….

      Reply
      • Fred Barry on March 8, 2019 at 1:28 pm

        I’d like to say hello to all the old money reading this..

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.