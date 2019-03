Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a multi-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early this morning in Prince George’s County.

At approximately 3:50 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of northbound I-95 at U.S. Route 1 regarding a serious motor vehicle collision.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling on the Outer Loop when it spun out and crossed in front of a tractor-trailer that was traveling in the right lane. The driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid colliding with the Chevrolet Traverse, which was then pushed across all of the lanes on the road and into the concrete median.

The occupants of the Chevrolet Traverse, three males from Silver Spring, Maryland, were entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Services Department. Upon extrication, the passenger in the front seat of the Chevrolet Traverse was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other two victims were transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of their injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

The victims have yet to be positively identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and may potentially be related to the inclement weather at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary investigation.

There was no indication of impairment on the part of any driver involved in the crash.

The Outer Loop was closed for more several hours in the area of the crash before all lanes were reopened by 8:30 a.m. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division were notified and sent troopers to assist with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation…