Sheriff Mike Evans and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the graduation of 8 new deputies from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy. The deputies attended the academy for 28 weeks, receiving over 1,000 hours of instruction. The training culminated with a graduation ceremony at La Plata High School on Friday, February 22nd, 2019.

The new deputies will be attending another week of training at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, followed by a 70 day Field Training Officer Program.

Upon successful completion of the FTO program, they will be patrolling Calvert County as solo deputies.

Congratulations to our newest deputies:

Anthony Aranda

Howard Anderson

Samuel Grierson

Jermaine Mason

Nicholas Savick

James Sturdivant

Herschel Wilder III

Brady Wilson