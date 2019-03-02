Officials Investigating Apparent Suicide at Charles County Detention Center

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an apparent suicide that occurred on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Charles County Detention Center.

At approximately 8:28 p.m., corrections officers making routine checks observed a male inmate hanging from a bedsheet in a cell. They immediately entered the single-occupancy cell and began performing life-saving measures; however, paramedics arrived and pronounced him deceased.

The man, age 39, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor and the investigation is continuing.

