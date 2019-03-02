11-Year-Old Girl Charged in Connection with Baby’s Death in Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives charged an 11-year-old girl with first-degree child abuse of a baby who was left in her care. The victim is one-year-old Paxton Davis of 19th Street SE in Washington, DC.

On Sunday, February 24, 2019, at approximately 3:25 pm, PGPD detectives responded to an area hospital for the report of an injured baby. The baby was suffering from severe injuries to his upper body. He died on Thursday, February 28th.

The preliminary investigation reveals Davis was left in the care of the 11-year-old’s adult family members at their home on Pearl Drive in Suitland on Saturday night. When the girl’s mother left the 11-year-old and the baby alone in order to run an errand on Sunday morning, the 11-year-old admitted to assaulting the baby causing the fatal injuries. The 11-year-old girl and the baby are not related to one another.

The motive is under investigation. The 11-year-old respondent has been committed to a juvenile facility.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Any further charges in this case will be determined after consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)