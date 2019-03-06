Accidental Shooting in Park Hall Sends Man to Area Trauma Center

On Saturday, March 2, 2019, at approximately 1:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 47539 Rosemary’s Lane in Park Hall, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on scene to find an adult male suffering a from a single gunshot wound to his leg. The victim stated the shooting was accidental and was done by his inebriated friend.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office and the Maryland State Police responded to the scene to investigate.

Updates will be provided when they become available.