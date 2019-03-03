Linda Fay Stotler, 76, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on February 27, 2019, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD with her family by her side.

She was born on August 28th, 1942 in Winchester, TN to the late Daniel L. and June M Reynolds Buckner.

Linda and her husband Ralph Edward Stotler, celebrated over 58 wonderful years of marriage. She was the loving mother of four children, Lorraine Snyder (John) of Lexington Park, MD, Ruth Vath (Perry) of Pensacola, FL, Candy Visele (Brian) of Lexington Park, MD and Daniel Stotler (Linda) of Anchorage, AK. She was proud of her 12 grandchildren, Eva, Timothy, Deborah, Victor, Rebecca, Benjamin, Megan, Danielle, Nate, Jon, David and Joshua and her 5 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Lillian, Micah, Joel and Hope. One of Linda’s greatest joys was being surrounded by her family and being called “Nanny”.

Linda focused her energy on being a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She was known for her old-fashioned buttermilk sugar cookies and walnut chocolate chip cookies plus various pies. Sewing was her form of relaxation. She and her husband were devoted fans of the Washington Redskins and enjoyed watching games together.

Linda taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School specializing in assisting with special needs classes in the various states that her husband was stationed in over 59 years of Military Service (Active/DON Civil Servant/USN Contractor). After her husband’s retirement in 2007, the couple joined the Lexington Park Vol. Rescue Squad. Linda served as an Associate Member until her health required her to stop being active but she never stopped being supportive of her family’s involvement in EMS.

Along with her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Buckner and sister, Sandra Buckner.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4-6pm at the Lexington Park Vol. Rescue Squad, 21685 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park, MD 20653. EMS Prayers starting at 6 pm with Services and Words of Remembrance to follow. Graveside services and Interment will be on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 11 am. at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lexington Park Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD