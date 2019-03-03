Ronald Clifford Shreve, 89, of Lusby, MD passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Calvert County Nursing Center.

He was born October 22, 1929 in Elyria, Ohio to the late Maynard Shreve and Doris Castle.

Ronald enlisted in the United States Army and served his country for five years. After he was honorably discharged from the Army, Ronald re-enlisted into the United States Air Force, where he spent the next sixteen years before his retirement as a Staff Sergeant. During his career as a serviceman he traveled the world with some of the places being Greenland, North Africa, and Guam. He also was a veteran of the Korean War.

Ronald moved to Maryland in August 1992. Where he met his loving companion, Marie Hagerman and spent many years together before her passing. He was an avid photographer, television watcher and gadget guy. He enjoyed going out to dinner with Marie, target shooting and smoking his pipe. Ronald loved his children and grandchildren, but especially loved his two cats, Tabby 2 and Ukie.

Ronald is survived by his two children, Mary T. Shreve of Austin, TX, John Shreve of Austin, TX. and two grandchildren. Along with his parents and loving companion he was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Clifford Shreve, Jr. and brother, Melvin Shreve.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.