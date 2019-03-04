Mechanicsville Woman to be Charged with Assault and Animal Cruelty

On Friday, February 22, 2019, Deputy Forbes of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Shannon Court, in Mechanicsville, for the report of an assault.

Upon his arrival, he made contact with Michelle Bettine Bowie, 61, of Mechanicsville, who was inside of her residence. She advised while walking her dog she was in front of 28990 Shannon Court when three dogs came into the roadway and surrounded her and her dog. She advised she was threatened by the dogs and retrieved her Mace from her bag and began to spray the dogs. She further stated an adult female came towards her which also made her feel threatened at which time she sprayed the woman in the face. She advised there had been multiple incidents involving her and the victim’s family as well as the victim’s dogs-always being off a leash in the neighborhood. She advised she wears a body camera for her protection and had video of the incident.

Police watched a video of the incident that showed Bowie walking her dog from her residence on Shannon Court towards the stop sign which passes by the victim’s home. As Bowie reached the victim’s residence the video showed the victim’s dogs standing behind a vehicle in the driveway. At that time, you can hear dog’s barking and the victim’s three dogs are seen coming into view of the camera walking around the defendant and her dog. Police say the video shows the victim’s dogs did not act in any type of aggressive manner towards Bowie or her dog. Bowie’s dog is seen on camera being aggressive towards the victim’s smaller dog. The victim can then be heard in the video yelling for her dogs, trying to get them back into her yard. The victim is then heard asking the defendant “what are you doing, you’re not spraying them are you?”. Bowie replies “Shut up, you don’t have them on leashes, dumb ass”. While the victim is telling Bowie not to spray the dog it appears the dogs began to be sprayed at that time. The victim continued to yell for her dogs to come with her and Bowie stated to the victim “I’m going to spray you too”. At that time the victim is heard screaming and stating, “oh my god, you sprayed me in my ear, it’s burning my scalp, oh my god”, while continuing to call her dogs. Bowie then tells the victim “Leave me alone, because I will get a peace order against you too”. Bowie is seen leaving the area back towards her residence at that time.

After watching the video of the incident, the deputy asked Bowie why she believed the victim needed to be sprayed and she stated by the way the victim was looking at her and her stance. She further stated because of her past with the victim and her family. Police made contact with the victim, who is the defendants neighbor, and she advised she was getting work done to her home and was telling the workers thank you in her driveway when she realized her dogs had gotten outside. She said before she could get them inside, they ran over to Bowie and her dog in the street. The victim stated her dogs were wagging their tails and not being aggressive at all when she observed Bowie use a pink container of mace and began to spray her dogs. She stated she was only trying to take them inside when the Bowie began to spray her as well.

While the victim was being treated by EMS, police made contact with two home repair workers who advised they witnessed the entire incident. Both men said they were in the driveway saying goodbye to the victim when her three dogs ran into the street and appeared to try and play with the Bowie’s dogs. They advised at that time the Bowie started spraying all the dogs with mace while cussing at the dogs and victim. They stated the victim was trying to retrieve her dogs and at that time she was sprayed by the Bowie. They both advised the victim was never aggressive towards the defendant and was only trying to get her dogs into her home.

Authorities issued a criminal summons for Bowie on February 24, 2019, charging her with assault, animal cruelty, and use of a chemical/mace with intent to injure.