UPDATE: Criminal Charges Pending After 87-Year-Old Woman Succumbs to Injuries From Motor Vehicle Crash

UPDATE 3/9/2019 @ 12:20 p.m.: On March 9, 2019, Carol Jean Anderson, 87 of Leonardtown, succumbed to the injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision on March 3, 2019.
Sheriff Tim Cameron and members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office want to express our condolences to the Anderson family and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is actively working with the Office of the State’s Attorney regarding additional criminal charges on Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy.
UPDATE 3/3/2019: On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at approximately 12:45 p.m. law enforcement officers located Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 20 of Lexington Park, operating a vehicle in the area of Midway Drive in Lexington Park. Savoy is wanted on numerous outstanding warrants, to include Handgun on Person, Handgun in a Vehicle, and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle.
CLICK HERE to read a previous article on Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy.
Officers attempted to take Savoy into custody, however, Savoy refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Savoy lost control of the vehicle he was operating while negotiating a curve on Pegg Road. Savoy’s vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck another vehicle.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.
A preliminary investigation determined a 1995 GMC Jimmy, operated by Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, was traveling northbound on Pegg Road when Savoy lost control of the vehicle in the area of West Westbury Boulevard. Savoy’s vehicle crossed the centerline and entered the southbound lanes of travel, where it was struck by a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle, operated by Carol Jean Anderson, 87 of Leonardtown.
Both operators sustained incapacitating injuries, and were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital; both operators were subsequently transported to area trauma centers for further treatment and remain in critical condition.
Located on Savoy’s person prior to being transported to the hospital was a loaded handgun; other items of evidence were also recovered from the vehicle. Additional charges are pending review with the Office of the State’s Attorney. At this time speed, driver error, and attempting to elude arrest appear to be contributing factors in the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision are asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension *8031, or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.
3/3/2019: On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at approximately 12:45 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with people trapped and one vehicle on fire.
Police were involved in a high-speed pursuit with the white GMC SUV prior to the crash.
Prior to the arrival of firefighters, police used more than 6 fire extinguishers to keep the vehicle fire under control.
The driver of the SUV, who was wanted by police was identified as Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 20, of Lexington Park.
Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style motor vehicle accident with the SUV on fire, and the single occupant trapped and unconscious. The single occupant of the Volkswagon Beetle was trapped due to her injuries.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and extricated both victims within 15 minutes of arriving on the scene.
The adult elderly female driver of the Volkswagon was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
Savoy was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 7, and Trooper 2 were requested but did not fly any patients due to weather.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
Hey u pof he may have messed up but as his sister that doesn't get to see him that's my baby brother and you don't know his story so only God knows and my brother derserves to live. And he can deal with the consequences as only God and the law sees fit.
no…It couldn't be one of my kids. My kids aren't losers. They all work and have their own homes. In fact they never behaved like this but maybe that's because they know daddy would put a boot in their a$$es if they did. Maybe it's because they know their daddy …I don't know. My mom and dad weren't crack heads and neither are me and my wife of 32 yrs. We are hard working people who don't sell dope and run from the police. Even if my mom and dad were crack heads it isn't written anywhere that I can't change that and work hard to break that cycle of being a loser and blaming someone else for my behavior.
Police are not allowed to chase by current policy.
This actually would be incorrect.
All things considered person probably not going to have a very good outcome to survive.
Sadly, I feel for elderly lady and her family since she more than likely was headed home from church
I agree, my heart breaks for the elderly innocent victim and her family! This criminal and full on COWARD did this to her! Typical that his sister would only defend his atrocious actions and make excuses for why he is what be is and NOT even mention what he did to this woman. Can you even imagine if that were your Mother who he has hurt and put into critical condition? I pray God holds her in His arms and heals her!
YES SHE WAS COMING HOME FROM CHURCH!!!!! Sad that she coud die because of this Young man !!! Please pray for her and her family!!
Hope the VW driver recovers quickly.
THE ISSUE AT HAND IS THE POLICE SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN CHASING HIM..WHEN THEY DO THIS THEY PUT OTHER LIVES IN JEOPARDY.
Police are allowed to chase up to 100 miles and hour. Then they back off and follow still. So what your saying is if someone speeds off they get off free… gee that sounds smart.
The law is the police can't go over 85 on a high speed chase and the police are not allowed to hit the car they chasing with their vehicle to stop him and I know this for a fact cause I study law enforcement and I have family in the police force.
Maybe not to you, but I do think that his past criminal al activity has bearing on the current issue. It shows a pattern of misconduct and defiance for the normal rules of society. Since he chooses to ignore them and put others at risk, I could care less if he expires. We could use the money that was going to his welfare for other things. BTW, I just love how you are attempting to blame the police for the criminal’s acts. How about you blame who is really at fault here (SAVOY).
It’s amazing how people who were not even there know what should and shouldn’t have been done by the police. How about the cops that jumped in to put the fire out and save his life.
Your information is incorrect. Besides it was MSP and they will chase just about anything.
They are allowed to chase if suspected dwi duu or a felony stop
Maryland’s Gun Laws are really working great (for criminals).
Yall only know what youve seen. You dont know the whole story. Even if he is a career criminal thats STILL a mothers child and the family even disappointed may be feeling pain right now. Prayers to all
Well, I can tell you this…If there was a warrant out for my arrest for the things this POS has done, my mom would have turned my ass in!
1. What the heck was the parent thinking? Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy
2. He’s 20 and legally not allowed to own a firearm.
3. Career turd who needs flushing.
4. Let the blaming of the cops by the family of this maggot begin.
I see people posting that they're praying for him on Facebook, how about pray for the innocent woman that he hit!! That could have easily been you and your family in the vehicle he hit. Yes, pray for him, pray that he gets some much needed help and doesn't end up killing someone in his quest to sell drugs, steal, and God only knows what other criminal activities he's doing…and at only 20. Prayers to our LEO's, fire fighters, rescue crews, and to this innocent woman!
In the video: “I’ma ’bout to snap!” What was THAT all about? Why is she mad? Her brother/ son/ cousin/ baby daddy…whatever the correlation, was the cause of the accident. What did Will Smith’s character say in ‘Men In Black’, “Don’t start nuthin’, won’t be nuthin’.”
If watching the fire fighters pull Savoy out of the vehicle doesn’t give you appreciation for what the volunteers around here do, nothing will.
If watching that car burn while Savoy is still in it, doesn’t make you stop and think, there is something wrong with you!
People see that and it makes them think all right. But based on some of these comments, the thoughts that enter their mind are that the police are terrible people and they made him flee and they should have just let him go
Video shows a cop taking the hose and putting the fire out. Very proud of our St marys police dept.
Praying to GOD the innocent female in the red bug recovers and the POS in the gmc burns.
Savoy was sentenced to 2 years incarceration in January 2018. Now, I'm no mathematician but 2018+ 2 = 2020. So why was he out in the community? The criminal judicial system is a joke. Do all the illegal stuff you want. You won't serve the sentence.
And yet, we are to believe the criminal justice is system is waaaaaaaaaaay too heavy handed against certain demographics. The same demographics that get 8 chances when white people get 2 chances
I pray that both parties survive. Maybe this young man will be able to learn and become a better person from this experience. And by this experience I mean, pay the price for his actions. Go to jail, pay financial restitution, apologize to this lady's family, and fee shame for his behavior.
If I am to HOPE anything it is that the elderly lady survives and this man lives to tell his peers that they should take another path in life bc he has seen the destruction of this criminal lifestyle. That's what I hope.
Check out his page on Facebook. Seriously? The picture with the cash which I am 100% sure he EARNED at a JOB. (Sarcasm) with the weed & smoke. The only missing in that picture is the gun! Don't worry, our hard earned tax dollars are paying for his medical car, treatment, numerous babies & baby mommas, Rent, free lunch time, health care & incarceration. If he doesn't make it, expect a heartfelt GOFUNDME to pay for his funeral.
The facts are that this 20-year-old has prior convictions and warrants. He ran from police and almost killed someone. Judgement is deserved. Yes, God will judge everyone, but if you are going to call that from Scripture, you should read the whole text. Even in the New Testament, the church is told to cast out those who were given opportunity to change and who refused.
No one will be perfect, but there are those who are hurting others —supporting addictive lifestyles, risking other people’s lives, and causing damage to other people’s property. It is perfectly viable for people to help others out of addiction, protect lives, and build people up. This 20-year-old was not one doing these positive things as evidenced by this outcome.
At some point, you have draw a line between a “good person” and someone who right now is being a bad person. On this day, clearly this person was a bad person, and has had many days where good family and good friends couldn’t keep him from being a bad person. This resulted in law enforcement having to get involved. This escalation should require this 20-year-old to not only repay the damage he has done, but for us, the community, to decide whether or not we think he will improve his behavior.
Restitution is something the community should decide on, but rehabilitation is something more difficult. It requires his family and friends to keep him from doing these things again. If they can’t handle it, then the community has to make a decision for him to keep him from doing it again.
Thank u volunteer fire department and the police’s who help pull Savoy and the other person from the vehicles, but I have to say something, I know it’s sad to read all these comments about death,and food stamps come on now, it’s two people’s lifes that are fighting yall,stop with all the racist comments, if it was your family member fighting for there lifes and someone put comments on here like this I know y’all wouldn’t like it,it’s as much white peolpe.on housing and food stamps also,believe me i.see them everyday up and down great mills road and in front of the liquor stores bumming,since Trump has been President you all think y’all above the world oh no y’all are not ,so get this message In your heads
A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the Maryland court system that let this maggot roam the streets.
Damn I feel sorry for both families. I was raised right with all types of degrees but it still dont give right to wish death on no one or anyone child yall some racists people what foodstamps or anything got to do with it on top yeah yall kids may not have a bad background that yall know of yall kids just like everyone else yall know what they allow yall to know u ain’t around them 24/7 in the long run people fighting for there lives while yall being racist ass hole I dont even know none of them but yall doing a whole lot of talking why dont yall put yall self out there to the family who yall are…
It really sad how people are talking like this is not a person son we are not god and for wish this young dead your no better if you have anything nice to say then don’t say anything my prayers go out to his family I hope you recover fro this.
What about the woman he almost killed? No sympathy or prayers for her? It is his bad life choices that put this woman on deaths door. All this could have been avoided if he would have pulled over or if he would have gotten a legal job years ago. You talk about God but if you actually read the bible you would know if this POS was to get a biblical punishment he would have been executed for his crimes. All the people who knew he was living this lifestyle of guns, drugs, stealing, running from cops and did nothing to stop him are the ones who have no room to talk. The ones who are responsible are him and everyone who looked the other way while he lived his illegal, reckless, selfish, suicidal lifestyle. If he survives they need to lock him in a cage and forget about him for the good of everyone else in the community.
Typical Judges keeping the revolving door of crime going,why dont people protest the judges who keep letting criminals out?
I also hope the women that was hit by bad choices this young man made praying for her and her family
Oh my so many nasty peopl we just need to pray for everyone involved GOD will handle things as fit we are in no position to judge anyone it is sad and I pray for both victim and the young boy who caused it and there families the whole world has become so judgmental and plain evil GOD help aall of us
Seriously people we can’t blame this young man the system is so f up people that need help have waiting list they have to get on..Can’t blame his parents cause if they put there hands on him they have to face. Charges. I say stop the hate and let’s be kind to one other and help anybody u can even if it’s good Morning how are you? Trust me kind words go along way… this is our younger generation.. I don’t care I will go to jail my kids Will never disrespect me or u… point blank that’s how I was raised.. so with that let’s pray for this young man prayer works miracles peace & love
I would say we can't blame "the system" because every one of us is under the exact same laws & interact with the same "systems." We all get pulled over by the same law enforcement for the same exact reasons; and again, we all have the same social choices to make (who to associate with, what church we attend, our effort in becoming good citizens). This is a family or community issue. This 20-year-old was either not raised right, or he was but he is rebelling against what he was taught. Either way, there are evil influences in his life, or he is evil himself. I would like to believe that when people are young they can make stupid choices and then "wake up," and change. However, I am now 26 and at age 20 I was: living in southern Maryland (born and raised), attending a church faithfully and teaching Sunday school, dating my soon-to-be fiancée, spending 40 hours a week creating an income that could care for a family. My parents did not buy me a car or pay for college; I never finished college. But today, because of MY choices and convictions, beyond my circumstances, beyond blaming a "system" that I could have used as an excuse in my life, I chose to become a good citizen. This 20-year-old needs to let this experience wake him up and he needs to work harder than anyone else to undo the bad things he has done and reverse his influence in the community from destructive to constructive. But it starts with him, not by changing any "system." Again, the "system" we all face equally; the difference is made in individual choices on whether to grow up productively or not.
Very well said!!!
Seriously boyd, we CAN blame this POS for the actions he chose. He and he alone is reasponsible for the choices he has made. Personally, I prefer he lives and rots in jail. Hopefully in a cold, dark and damp cell where he ends up spending the last years of his life with leprosy eating his face off
Now, please explain what “the system” is and how it failed him. Is this the same system that offered him a free education to allow him to earn a high school diploma? Or is it the system that offers college scholarships to minorities? Not the college type? The same system that offered him a diploma also had opportunities to learn a trade, again free of charge.
I think “the system” that failed was the one that let him out on the street when he should have been in jail for another 18 months…
It's just pathetic how everyone wants sympathy for that young man that has had plenty of opportunities to change his life. But he picked this life. I hope he does pull through, because he will have to live with what he did for the rest of his life. I pray for the lady he hit, because she was truly an innocent person. Stay tuned y'all, a GoFundMe page will be next and a benefit, or dinner sale will be next!
He was trying to sell those drugs he was carrying and used the illegal firearm to enforce his will on others. He didn’t care about the safety and welfare of those around him and drove like an insane maniac to avoid taking responsibility for his actions.
On her Facebook she says that he is in critical condition and has been in surgery a few times. It is not looking good for him.
She has started a GOFUNDME campaign.
Anyone know what happened to the lady who was hit? Cant find any updates.
You ppl are sick! No matter what has happened it gives none of you the right to wish death upon anyone. Nobody is asking for sympathy for this young boy but the comments and the things that come out your mouths are just disgusting. This boy has a mother, sister, cousins, friends etc and you judge mental ass ppl have the most cruel and mean comments. And for the record I know neither of these ppl and I pray they both pull through and that this boy gets punished for what he has done.
The "family"is trying to get a petition signed against police chases, and is going to hold a "protest" at the scene of the accident.
Funny, this family are a bunch of leaches. They have never been able to live in a home for more than six months. Because they turn into a drug house. Using and selling drugs from it. The mother allows it.
Corinna Savoy
Now maybe, just MAYBE he will stay in jail. Sad someone had to die to keep him locked up! Condolences to the Anderson family.