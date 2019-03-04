UPDATE: 71-Year-Old California Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

UPDATE: The Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday, March 3, 2019.

On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to northbound Maryland Route 4 at Kingston Creek Road in California, regarding a serious motor vehicle crash.

The initial investigation revealed that a 1994 Toyota Corolla, driven by Raul Hernandez, 72, of California, was attempting to make a left turn from northbound Maryland Route 4 onto Kingston Creek Road.

At the same time, a 2012 Hyundai Tuscon, being driven by Ashley Radano, 29, and occupied by a juvenile, both of Solomons, were traveling on southbound Maryland Route 4 at Kingston Creek Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Toyota failed to yield the right of way and entered the travel path of the Hyundai. The Hyundai subsequently struck the passenger side of the Toyota.

Hernandez was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries. The passenger in his vehicle, Bonnie Hernandez, 71, of California, was transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Both occupants of the Hyundai were transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital.

The Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

3/3/2019: On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at approximately 6:10 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Patuxent Beach Road and Kingston Creek Road in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with two people trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a t-bone style collision, with two people trapped in a Toyota Corolla.

The driver and passenger of the Corolla were transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

One adult woman and a pediatric patient were checked out by emergency medical services on the scene, and it’s unknown if either was transported.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

