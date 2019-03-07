UPDATE: Building Service Worker at Northern High School Arrested for Sexual Assault of 15-Year-Old Student

UPDATE: The following is a transcript of court documents:
The student, a 15-year-old female, reported that a building service worker, Scott David Valentine, inappropriately touched her. She stated that she was waiting with two friends for basketball practice to start. Her and her two friends were watching the boys practice through the hallway glass. Scott said,” You better get your noses of the windows”. Then he told us to stop “gawking”. Then he came up behind the three girls and hugged them pulling them towards him. The juvenile female knows that Scott is a building service worker but has never giving her permission to touch her. The juvenile female was very uncomfortable because she stated she could feel his lower half and his penis against her. The juvenile female pushed him away. Scott then walked away to later in encounter the girls in various locations which was abnormal. One of the encounters the juvenile female described as: we walked past the boy’s locker room, he opened the door and yelled in there and asked if anybody was in there. Nobody replied and he then asked/told us to come in and gestured with his hands. Some of the girls went around the corner and I went against the wall. He continued to tell us to go in and when nobody did, he left the door and continued to walk towards me and the others. A teammate walked in and Scott went in after her and the door shut, so we followed not allowing her to be alone. When we got in there it was really quiet and we were all just looking around waiting for him to unlock the second door. He told Alexa, the machine, to turn on blues and then Coach Battle walked in and was very confused on why we were in there. He asked us why we were in there and Scott immediately said “I told them they could come in.” Battle asked why and Scott said to show them some Blues. Battle then asked why he couldn’t have shown us in Courtney’s room (the athletic trainer room). “Because she doesn’t have an Alexa machine,” Scott replied After speaking with the other two students they were able to confirm this incident took place. They also stated that Scott adjusted the front of his pants after the juvenile female pushed him away.
3/4/2019: On Tuesday, February 26th, 2019, Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Northern High School Administration of a possible Sexual Assault that occurred on the day prior.
A 15-year-old juvenile reported a building service worker, Scott David Valentine, 58, of Friendship, inappropriately touched her while she was watching practice. She further alleged he continued to encounter her at various locations throughout the school.
Several other students confirmed the allegations of the juvenile victim, and the video footage has been subpoenaed.
On March 01, 2019 a warrant was issued for a Sexual Offense in the 4th Degree and Assault in the 2nd Degree.
Valentine was arrested on March 02, 2019 and processed into the Calvert County Detention Center.
Valentine was released on a $10,000 bond on the same date.
I guess this DIRTBAG thinks Jedi’s like Trump. Trump brags on how he could go in the street and shoot someone and get away.
Gee You need to get back on your meds.
Your TDS symptoms are back – and it sounds like it might be a full HRC tantrum this time.
Get help.
How’s that TDS working for you?
THIS is why Maryland is a cesspool of liberal debauchery… Trump has NOTHING to do with this loser or the condition of this state. Thanks for confirming why Maryland will NEVER be a descent place to live
now throw this guy in the wood chipper
Holy $-it, give it a rest already!
WTF are you talking about? Your comment makes more sense than an ant eater getting indigestion from fire ants. ANTacid anyone?
No matter what the story is about, there always seems to be someone trying to blame everything on Trump. Here is today’s example.^
Wow…window licking,
Crayon eating moron. Hillary lost. I put up with your apparent preference for 8 yrs and I dont recall acting like you one time. I suspect you’re a cut above me…maybe college educated and only make the median income…so sad for you…you deserve better. It must suck to be you
The guy looks suspect…..
Do you really think a 15 year old is interested in a 58 year old school maintenance staff member give me a break grow up old man
Disgusting!!! And to think a creep like this is in our children’s schools!!!
He had a drug record also.
Check out http://www.calvertedudocs.com. more info coming soon. Will ccps try to sweep this one under the rug, too?
Katyb,
Why would you say that? Exactly what are you accusing them of?
Wish we could put out more info now. CCPS should have addressed it properly. It was not any of our kids who were, but others’.
Did you read the part about how the police are needing a subpoena to get video footage? Why in the world would they just not hand it over?
Just because they’re issuing a subpoena for it, doesn’t mean they wouldn’t cooperate with handing it over — they’re just following the correct procedures, and dotting their i’s/crossing their t’s so that there aren’t “loop holes” for the defendant to slip through. Its normal.
He was a major drug dealer, when he was in his late twentys, he was arrested, and it was reported to school secruty three years ago
Typical perv
Maybe school security did try to address it and the complicit boe and malicious, lying, sick superintendent (remember the graduation speech where superintendent Daniel curry told people, including kids, to violate sexual standards and norms by telling them to ask neighboring audience members to have babies) decided it was easier to let it slide and not worth concern. Maybe there was effort to cover it up, even, as has happened before.
Does anyone else find it odd that the police had to subpoena the video footage? Why wouldn’t the school just cooperate and hand it over? Who are they protecting, the kids or this maggot?
Wtf did they let him out on bail! Should’ve kept his ass in there! Geez!
How terrifying it must be when you thought you were in a safe place and trusting your adult surroundings. The bravery it took to make an effort to stop this filth. I am certain this could not be the first time, he was so comfortable in doing so, cameras rolling and all… pretty shameful and scary.
Ten grand seems low bail for the charges!
Bail is too Low for the charges against him !
Everyone needs to relax. Lets just work through all the liberal defenses that he can use;
-This dude just identifies as a 15 year old.
-Hes from the deep south, so he didnt know it was wrong
-He actually a good dude
-yall need to not be speakin about my boy Scott, he had a rough upbringing
Did I miss any?
Crazy Fools… Cut his Wang off!
This article is about a child molester and y’all bring up Trump!! You people are sad to say the least!! Y’all are ate up with the Trump crap it’s unbelievable, if you put half of that energy into not being hateful hypocrites this world would be a better place!! The sky is blue right? Answer: Donald Trump. Ate up I tell you!