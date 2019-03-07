UPDATE: Building Service Worker at Northern High School Arrested for Sexual Assault of 15-Year-Old Student

UPDATE: The following is a transcript of court documents:

The student, a 15-year-old female, reported that a building service worker, Scott David Valentine, inappropriately touched her. She stated that she was waiting with two friends for basketball practice to start. Her and her two friends were watching the boys practice through the hallway glass. Scott said,” You better get your noses of the windows”. Then he told us to stop “gawking”. Then he came up behind the three girls and hugged them pulling them towards him. The juvenile female knows that Scott is a building service worker but has never giving her permission to touch her. The juvenile female was very uncomfortable because she stated she could feel his lower half and his penis against her. The juvenile female pushed him away. Scott then walked away to later in encounter the girls in various locations which was abnormal. One of the encounters the juvenile female described as: we walked past the boy’s locker room, he opened the door and yelled in there and asked if anybody was in there. Nobody replied and he then asked/told us to come in and gestured with his hands. Some of the girls went around the corner and I went against the wall. He continued to tell us to go in and when nobody did, he left the door and continued to walk towards me and the others. A teammate walked in and Scott went in after her and the door shut, so we followed not allowing her to be alone. When we got in there it was really quiet and we were all just looking around waiting for him to unlock the second door. He told Alexa, the machine, to turn on blues and then Coach Battle walked in and was very confused on why we were in there. He asked us why we were in there and Scott immediately said “I told them they could come in.” Battle asked why and Scott said to show them some Blues. Battle then asked why he couldn’t have shown us in Courtney’s room (the athletic trainer room). “Because she doesn’t have an Alexa machine,” Scott replied After speaking with the other two students they were able to confirm this incident took place. They also stated that Scott adjusted the front of his pants after the juvenile female pushed him away.

I spoke to the Northern High Schools Administration and they were able to get video footage of the incident from their surveillance cameras. They confirmed an incident did take place with the Building service worker, Scott Valentine, and three students. It was described by the administration as Scott coming behind the girls and pulling them back towards him which appeared, he pushed his hips towards the lower half of the juvenile female. They also stated that they saw on the footage that while he was walking away, he adjusts the front of his pants. I have subpoenaed this footage.

3/4/2019: On Tuesday, February 26th, 2019, Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Northern High School Administration of a possible Sexual Assault that occurred on the day prior.

A 15-year-old juvenile reported a building service worker, Scott David Valentine, 58, of Friendship, inappropriately touched her while she was watching practice. She further alleged he continued to encounter her at various locations throughout the school.

Several other students confirmed the allegations of the juvenile victim, and the video footage has been subpoenaed.

On March 01, 2019 a warrant was issued for a Sexual Offense in the 4th Degree and Assault in the 2nd Degree.

Valentine was arrested on March 02, 2019 and processed into the Calvert County Detention Center.

Valentine was released on a $10,000 bond on the same date.

