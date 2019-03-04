Joan Winifred Persetic, 86, of Chesapeake Beach passed away February 27, 2019 at Solomons Nursing Center. She was born August 9, 1932 in Key West, FL to Edward John and Mary Agnes (Dicks) Williams. Joan graduated from Calvert High School in 1950. She married Raymond John Persetic February 23, 1957 and they lived in Pittsburgh, PA before moving to Chesapeake Beach in 1969. Joan was employed as a claims processor with the Washington DC Office of Unemployment Claims Assessments. Joan was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and enjoyed playing BINGO and spending time with her grandchildren and pets.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Raymond John Persetic, Sr., son Michael Persetic and sisters Mary Fliss and Janet Stanley. She is survived by her children Raymond John Persetic, Jr. and wife Shannon of Huntingtown and Russell Edward Persetic and wife Tina of Huntingtown, grandchildren Raymond John “RJ” Persetic III and fiancé Candace Dalrymple, Marissa Persetic, Russell Edward “Rusty” Persetic, Jr. and Victoria Persetic, nieces Dee Fliss, Susan O’Neil and Judy Garilli and nephews Ed Fliss and Mark Stanley.