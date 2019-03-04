Helen T. Williams of Owings, MD, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Solomons Nursing Center, at the age of 94.

Born and raised in Hague, VA, she moved to Washington, DC, to join the war effort at the Washington Navy Yard. It was on New Jersey Avenue, in the shadows of the Capitol dome, where she met the soldier of her dreams, Julian Marcellus (Buddy) Williams.

They began their lifetime together in 1946, eventually settling in Ft. Washington, MD, where they raised their only child, Judy.

Helen had many interests, but her true passion was gardening, which was admired by her many neighbors. The house on Bernard Drive was a botanical showcase.

She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Neal Wenger; two grandchildren, Jason & Jennifer and five great-grandchildren.

Helen was a long time member of Oxon Hill United Methodist Church.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 7, at 10 am at Oxon Hill United Methodist Church, 6400 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.