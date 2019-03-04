Luther Alexander “Babe” Moore, 91, of Upper Marlboro passed away February 21, 2019. He was born June 15, 1927 in Upper Marlboro to Alexander Mareen and Nellie Deale (King) Moore. Babe was raised in Upper Marlboro and attended Marlboro Elementary and High Schools. He was drafted into the United States Army August 22, 1945 and was honorably discharged February 3, 1947. Babe married Jane Gibson in 1950 and they lived in Upper Marlboro. He was employed as a truck driver with Buck Distributing for 10 years, before going to work for Bob Hall Distributing for 30 years. Babe was a charter member of the Upper Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Upper Marlboro Moose Lodge. In his leisure time he enjoyed gardening and traveling.

Babe is preceded in death by his wife Jane G. Moore in 2009, brothers Earle and Beverley Moore and step-granddaughter Kelly Roop. He is survived by his sisters Elaine Flowers of Upper Marlboro and Florence A. Richards of Myrtle Beach, SC, brother Gardiner Moore of Myrtle Beach, SC and step-grandchildren Michael Ropp, Keyna May and Stephen and Darrin Buscini.