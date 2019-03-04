Charlene Marie Ives, 69, of St. Leonard, MD passed away on February 26, 2019 in Prince Frederick, MD. Charlene was born in Danbury, CT to Charles and Gladys Gillotti in 1950. Charlene was a veteran of the United States Navy and Naval Reserve, and she continued her service to the country as a government employee, retiring from Patuxent River Naval Air Station after over 31 years of service. Charlene loved to spend time with her family and her loving husband Ken, they were inseparable. Charlene was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband Ken Ives, her children: Jennifer McLaughlin of Langhorne, PA; Christine McLaughlin of Prince Frederick, MD; Jacqueline Colicci of Jacksonville, FL; Stephen Ives of West Boylston, MA; and Colleen Ives of Waltham, MA. She is also survived by six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends on March 7, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick, MD. A funeral service will be offered on March 8th, 11:00 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church. Interment will be private.

