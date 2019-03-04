Edward Lathan Hill, 81

Edward Lathan Hill, loving husband, father, brother, and “Pap-Pap” passed into eternal rest March 1 2019, at the age of 81, at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Edward was born on January 7th, 1938 in Newburg, MD to the late Samuel Aubury and Edith Pearl (Jenkins) Hill.

He was predeceased by his brothers Harold Hill, William Hill, Joseph Hill, Carl Hill, Robert Lee Hill; Sisters Gladys Jeannette Gable, Virginia Brake; Grandson Chase Bollen . Edward is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mildred Hill, his children Kenneth Hill, Valerie Bollen (Steve), David Hill, Kevin Hill (Cheryl), Diana McClintock, Donna Willis (T.R.); Sister Mary King; Brother Aubury Hill (Barbara); Grandchildren Crystal , Shannon, Victoria, Trevor, Connor, Olivia, Kelsea, Kadon, Tim, Mike; Great Grandchildren Bailey, Makenna, Julian, Adrianna , Aubree, Austin, Ashtin, Madison, Joshua, Faith, and many nieces and nephews.

Up until his illness, Edward was a Security Guard for 28 years for Montebello Condominiums in Alexandria Virginia. He considered Montebello his second home. In his brief illness he found their kind words and outpouring of love very heartwarming. When Edward wasn’t working, he enjoyed gardening, his Thursday lunches to Popeyes , spending time with his family, and his 2 fur babies – Myra and Roxy. Not only was Edward known for his kind and loving heart, he was known for pinching and biting on little ones ears, having a treat on hand for the dogs at Montebello and being a practical jokester.

The family will receive friends March 6, 2019, from 10am until the time of service at 12pm at Lee Funeral Home Chapel, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD 20735. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD 20735