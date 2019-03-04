William “Bill” Lyle Simpson 74 of Waldorf, MD died on February 26, 2019 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

Bill was born on July 24, 1944 in Hamburg, Iowa to the late Charles Simpson and Gladys Prall Simpson. He is also predeceased by his brother Wayne Simpson.

He is survived by his loving wife Gina Simpson; children, Merritt Simpson Hays (Daryl), William Simpson, Jr. (Kristi), Laura Forbes-Bryant (Victor, Jr.), Angela Mitchell (Jason), and Julie Forbes; grandchildren, Parker Fallow, Jordan Fallow, Alyssa Harding, Austin Mitchell, Otway Zantzinger, IV., Ashleigh Mitchell, Jarrett Simpson, Jason Mitchell, II and Priscilla Brown; great grandchild, Shiloh Fallow and 20 nieces and nephews.

Other members of the family to include, Brother in law, David Bryce and mother in Law, Gertrude Ladd, preceded in death by father in law, Wayne Ladd.

Bill had many sisters and brothers, 11 to be exact. Rosemary Spiegel, Betty Compton, Chalmers Simpson, Donna Fritz Kay Simpson, Ruth Ward, Mack Simpson, Judy Winkler, Kathi Stutheit. Proceeded in death, Father Charles Simpson, Mother, Gladys (Prall) Simpson and brother Wayne Simpson.

Bill served four years in the United States Airforce including two tours in Vietnam. He worked as a project manager for the Marine Corp working on multimillion dollar programs for the Marine Corp and Airforce addressing congress on budget programs.

The family will receive friends on Monday March 11, 2019 from 3PM to 5PM at the New Life Church (Chapel) 9690 Shepherds Creek Pl. LaPlata, MD 20646.

Private inurnment will be on Tuesday March 12th 11AM at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home 29449 Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

