Theodore “Ted” D. Freed, 67

Theodore “Ted” D. Freed of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the age of 67.

He was born in Uniontown, PA, on May 3, 1951 to Grace [Lyons] and Chester Freed.

Ted was a veteran of the U. S. Army. After many years of service, he retired in 2013 from the General Services Administration. He was a gifted and talented musician and enjoyed playing music. He loved the beach, the ocean, going fishing, eating all types of seafood…especially crabs and lobsters. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His most enjoyable time was spent with his family.

Ted was the beloved husband for over 21 years to Dianne G. [Atherholt] Freed. He was the loving father of Jennifer G. L. Johnson, Kelly L. Cook (Chris), Jessica Adams (Rich) and the late Terry Gray. He was the devoted grandfather of 13 grandchildren, the brother of Paul, Jimmy, Bill, Nancy, Rosemary, Karen and Sandi. He is also survived by numerous other family and friends.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Thursday, March 7 from 6 to 8 pm; where Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8 at 12 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ted’s memory to: Hopwood United Methodist Church, Attn: Chester Freed Memorial, 196 Bennington Road, Hopwood, PA 15445.