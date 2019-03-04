Albert Voss, 62

Albert Voss was born November 6, 1956 in Cheverly, Maryland at Prince George’s General Hospital. He was one of four children born to the late Ellen Elizabeth Swimley Voss and Fred Henry Voss. In addition to his family, Albert was surrounded by a host of friends and staff before departing this life at home on February 26, 2019 at the age of 62.

Albert has been a resident of Charles County HARC since September 30, 1986. He was an active member in the community. He had been attending Spring Dell Center’s day program since October 1, 1986. He enjoyed going to Spring Dell Center and had made many special friends. He participated in numerous activities that brought him great joy.

Albert loved people. It didn’t matter if you were a familiar face or not. He loved to engage himself in the presence of others. He enjoyed hearing the latest news or juicy gossip among his close housemates Elise and Christene. He would giggle with laughter or make a deep long sigh to capture the ladies attention. Albert would become fussy if they made to much noise, which he didn’t like so much. Albert did an excellent job of communicating and he had a great sense of humor. He would roll his eyes or smile and use vocal sounds to get his likes or dislikes known with his staff. Being outnumbered by two female housemates and the only man in the house, Albert quickly learned that if you can’t beat them its best to join them. Albert enjoyed going everywhere with the ladies. He liked the Dallas Cowboys, listening to music and his favorite food was spaghetti. His favorite pass time was attending social events with his extended HARC family and going out to eat. Everyone enjoyed Albert’s kind and gentle spirit.

While Albert has returned to his heavenly home, he will be sadly missed. We thank you Albert for showing us your strength and courage. We know you are completely whole now. We will always cherish your memories in our heart, for you are one of a kind.

A gathering on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 10AM until time of service 10:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Dell Center 6040 Radio Station Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646 or Charles County HARC 79 Industrial Park Drive Waldorf, Maryland 20602.