Eleonore Papadakis, 78, of Brandywine, Maryland, suddenly passed away at home on Friday, February 28, 2019.

Born on August 23, 1940 in Wetzlar, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Erna Mosteller and Ernie Mosteller. Eleonore worked for many years for NASA as a Dock Station Specialist. She enjoyed fishing, humming birds, and the companionship of her two dogs: Bucky and Tink.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Jacinta Papadakis.

Eleonore is survived by her husband Bobby Buckler; children Iris Campbell, Dimitri Papadakis and his wife Judy Angelheart; two grandsons Patrick Papadakis and Ryan Campbell; siblings Andrea Sandford, Rick Mosteller, Sissie King and her husband Richard King.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 10AM until time of service at 12Noon at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sugar Faces Rescue, P. O. Box 1550, Lexington Park, Maryland 20653 or online at www.sugarfacesrescue.org.