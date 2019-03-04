Kathleen Joan Roy,”Jo”, 52 of Lexington Park, MD formerly from Callicoon, NY, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on February 28, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1966 in Omaha, NE to Noreen Leona Moseke Mudge and Gerald Lewis Mudge of Callicoon, NY. Jo was the loving wife of Gordon Lee Roy of Lexington Park, MD, whom she married on February 17, 1990 in Virginia Beach, VA. They were married for 29 years. Jo is survived by her children Joseph Lee Roy and Kaitlin Marie Roy both of Lexington Park, MD. As well as siblings Jeanette Ferrick, Caryl Perree, and Pamela Mudge-Wood. She was preceded in death by her siblings David Mudge, and Barbara Kirk.

She moved from Virginia Beach, VA to St. Mary’s County, MD in January, 1994. She graduated from Delaware Valley High School, Callicoon, NY in 1984, and earned an Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies from Sage Junior College in Albany, NY. Jo worked as a Librarian for the Lexington Park Library in Lexington Park, MD, retiring on April 1, 2014.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:30 Am to 12 Noon in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Lexington Park, MD. Where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon with Father Marco Shad officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 22375 three Notch Road Lexington Park, MD 20653.