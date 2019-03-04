Peacefully on Wednesday February 27, 2019 Catherine A. Parks went home to be with the lord in Washington, DC. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at First Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 602 N Street, Washington, DC 20001. Interment will take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at MD Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD

