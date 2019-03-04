Mark Steven Ratliff, 62, of Great Mills, MD passed away Thursday, February 28 2019, at his residence. He was born on July 19, 1956 in Morocco, Africa to the late Rudy Ratliff and Dorothy Twilley.

Mark was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He grew up on St. George’s Island, attending Great Mills High School. Mark retired as a truck driver from Quality Moving and Storage. Even after retirement, Mark continued to be a hard worker, taking pride in every task he did, from caring for his home, to keeping his lawn maintained and always presentable. Mark enjoyed fishing, crabbing, camping, and taking walks in the evening time. Mark was known for being kind, giving, and enjoyed cookouts with his family and friends at Take it Easy Ranch. Mark enjoyed babysitting his great granddaughter, and having all of the family together as often as he could. Mark was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and son.

Mark is survived by his three children, Daniel Clements and wife Sheryl of Leonardtown, Melissa Tiger of Great Mills, and Andrew Ratliff and wife Jennifer of Leonardtown; two siblings Glenn Ratliff and wife Betty of Park Hall, Ronald Ratliff and wife Janie of Lexington Park; six grandchildren, Sarah, Shay, Charles, Hannah, Layla, Ava, and also one great granddaughter, Aubrey. Mark is also survived by his loving long-time companion, Ann Marie Ratliff, of California, MD. Mark is preceded in death by his mother and father, and four siblings; Jerry Ratliff, Sandra King, Sue Heath, and Donald Ratliff.

All services will be private.