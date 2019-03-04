23-Year-Old Male Shot in Waldorf, Police Investigating

March 4, 2019

On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at approximately 7:15 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to a hospital where he was admitted with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to contact Det. R. Johnson #481 at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.


This entry was posted on March 4, 2019 at 4:16 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to 23-Year-Old Male Shot in Waldorf, Police Investigating

  1. Rashad Tompkins on March 4, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    They always be popping off in the Dorf. That’s what theys do.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.