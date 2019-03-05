Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Investigating Homicide on Fairchild Court

On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 block of Fairchild Court in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on a bike path located off of Freemantle Court.

Walter Eugene Thomas, 18, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives are pursuing leads and are working to identify the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. Long at (301) 609-6502. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.