Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Investigating Homicide on Fairchild Court

March 5, 2019

On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 block of Fairchild Court in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on a bike path located off of Freemantle Court.

Walter Eugene Thomas, 18, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives are pursuing leads and are working to identify the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. Long at (301) 609-6502. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

This entry was posted on March 5, 2019 at 1:46 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Investigating Homicide on Fairchild Court

  1. Anonymous on March 5, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    Shocker.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on March 5, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Gallery Place has some nice fellows.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.