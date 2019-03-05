Navy’s Top Admiral Visits NAVAIR

Believing in your shipmates and co-workers was the theme of a town hall conducted by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson here March 4.

“We’re most effective if a small team is firing on all cylinders,” he said. “Building trust and confidence leads to warfighting effectiveness. Let’s be the most effective partner to our friends and allies, and the worst nightmare to our enemies.”

Richardson addressed a crowd of approximately 300 military members and civilian employees, thanking them for their work and the technological milestones they’re helping to achieve in support of the warfighter.

“You are at the cutting edge of naval aviation at a really exciting time,” he said. “The impact of what you do here can’t be understated. You are leading the way in so many different areas, and what makes it happen is all of you.”

During his remarks, he touched on the Navy’s suicide prevention efforts, which include simplifying the Sailor Assistance and Intercept for Life Program, making counselors more available to the fleet and encouraging peer-to-peer interaction.

Richardson said he wants to make it as easy as possible for a Sailor to get the help he or she needs. “My sense is that the most effective approach to this is ourselves,” he explained. “We’ve got small units, and it’s the power of that small unit to take care of each other. The human-to-human connection really matters.”

After brief opening remarks, Richardson answered questions from the audience, addressing the growth of the Navy, advances in technology on aircraft carriers and the future of mine countermeasures.

“You should be confident the U.S. Navy’s super carrier is the most survivable airfield in the theater,” he said.

He also discussed the revamped human resources performance evaluation tool, which he said will focus on giving Sailors relevant feedback, eliminating unnecessary competition, evaluating leadership capabilities and allowing for a 360-degree performance review.

After the town hall, Richardson hosted a private session to discuss concerns with military housing residents.

