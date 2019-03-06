Two Patients Transported to Area Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident Involving School Bus in Leonardtown

March 6, 2019

On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Fenwick Street in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident involving a school bus with people reportedly trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Toyota Camry and a St. Mary’s County Public School Bus in the roadway, with the passengers of the Toyota trapped.

Two patients from the Toyota were transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

The driver and one passenger on the school bus signed care refusal forms on the scene.

It was originally reported there was one child on the bus at the time of the accident, however, police later reported there were no juveniles on the bus.

The bus involved was #232.

Maryland State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

